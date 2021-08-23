Analysts Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.80). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.