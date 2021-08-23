Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $12.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $13.29 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

