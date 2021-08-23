Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $30.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $127.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

CDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CDR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

