Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 794.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $9.25. 422,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,497. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.