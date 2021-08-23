Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.30. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

