Analysts Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Proofpoint by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

