Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post $517.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.31 million and the lowest is $514.50 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $288.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. 2,188,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,139. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

