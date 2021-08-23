Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UDR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.01, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

