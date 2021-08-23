Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $5.80

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

AKBA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $459.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

