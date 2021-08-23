Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Price Target at $48.64

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,152. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

