Analysts Set CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Price Target at $59.25

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

LAW traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 196,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,539. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

