Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $98.96

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 138,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

