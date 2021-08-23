Analysts Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $56.44

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 419,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 114.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in QIAGEN by 35.0% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.