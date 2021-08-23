Analyzing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 32.06% 9.57% 1.13%

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 5.13 $35.93 million N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 4.39 $30.24 million $2.13 17.11

Five Star Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

