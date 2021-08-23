Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anaplan stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.51. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after purchasing an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

