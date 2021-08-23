Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,045,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $373,423,000 after purchasing an additional 484,539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,025,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 112,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.31. 164,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,250,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.