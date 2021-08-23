Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,756. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

