Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 12.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

MMM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

