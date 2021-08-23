Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

