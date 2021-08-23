Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by 117.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

