Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Aramark has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Aramark has a payout ratio of -146.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

