Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FUV opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

