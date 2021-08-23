Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $55.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $28.38 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

