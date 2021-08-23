Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.85. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

