ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 536.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,099 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.91. 1,577,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,102. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

