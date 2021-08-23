ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 16,263 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.16. 1,719,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.