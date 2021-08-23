ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,294 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.52. 399,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.