ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $9.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

XSD traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,478. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $203.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

