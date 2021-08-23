Argus Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

