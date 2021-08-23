Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.58 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

