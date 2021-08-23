Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.88 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $320.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

