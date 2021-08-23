Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.82 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.94 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

