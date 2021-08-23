Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $158.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

