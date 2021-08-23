Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,684 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS opened at $127.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

