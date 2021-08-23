Arizona State Retirement System Sells 412 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $72.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

