Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ICON Public were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.27.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $247.81 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

