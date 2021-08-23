Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 386 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $75.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

