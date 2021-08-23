Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 72 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

