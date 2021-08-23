Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $36,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 175.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $319.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.