Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 30th

Arrowroot Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Arrowroot Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Arrowroot Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRWU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRWU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $994,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

