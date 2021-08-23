Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE ASND opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$16.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.34.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

