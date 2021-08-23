Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE ASND opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$16.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.34.
About Ascendant Resources
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.