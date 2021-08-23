Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASND stock opened at $120.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

