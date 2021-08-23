Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,276 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $60,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $207.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

