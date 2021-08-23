Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $34.58 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,003 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $307.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $308.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

