Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $47.20 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $794.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $733.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $799.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

