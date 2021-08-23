Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,196 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $357.17 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

