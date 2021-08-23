AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,685 ($113.47) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,458.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.54 billion and a PE ratio of 41.88. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.