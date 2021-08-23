Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
