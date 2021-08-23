Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

