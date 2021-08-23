AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUOTY. lowered shares of AU Optronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.49.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

