AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider David Moradi Purchases 10,000 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

